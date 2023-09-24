“Surprises Happen in Different Worlds Not in Politics”: Assam CM at The Conclave 2023

On the fifth session of The Conclave on day 2, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remark on coming up with a surprise against the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The chief minister stated that Rahul Gandhi might have joined the business of psephology. Thus, let them come with the surprise in the Moon or Sun not in India.
During an interview session with the consulting editor of Pratidin Time, Mrinal Talukdar in The Conclave 2023, CM Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi always underestimated the people of India. Indian people are very predictable and stable. Surprise business happens in a different world not in politics. People look at the government for five years. They are mature and politically most sensitive, they take decision before hand. We are heading off, if you go by the PM Narendra Modi's popularity there is no scope for Congress anymore.”
When asked if the BJP is targeting 300 or more seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the chief minister responded, “I think 2014, 2019, and now, PM Modi is at his best so results will be positive. But we don’t want to disclose the numbers. Let’s see what happens.”
Answering to the question on “Is Hatred the new political norm in India"?
The chief minister replied, “When elections come, political scenario becomes little tensed. It also gives excitement to the people and this is the best time for television to collect TRPs. This is media’s time, call the political representatives and enjoy the show. If you are lucky then you will get good TRP. There will be 20 more discussions going on at this time, with 20 more debates. People will only see which TV channel gives more entertainment; if I would not have been a politician, I would have looked for that only.”
Terming self as a very practical person, the chief minister said that in India there is only love and no hatred.
The chief minister also stated that there is no such word of ‘Mohabbat Ka Dukan’ in his vocabulary.
“How can both can be compared, it is an eternal thing. ‘Mohabbat’ (Love) should be compared with godly things. For us love between parents and children, husbands and wives cannot be compared with Dukan (shop) as it is only meant for profit. Love is pure. The problem with Rahul is he gets wrong signal from everywhere. For Rahul, Mohabbat Ka Dukan means Vote and nothing else,” added CM Sarma.
CM Sarma also challenged Rahul during the session stating that the Congress MP has not guts to stand before me. “There are so many stories between us, almost 50 to 60 stories. Hence, he cannot stand before me,” asserted the chief minister.
Going by the recent video of Rahul Gandhi where he dressed as a coolie in Delhi’s Anand Vihar, CM Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi has defamed the labourers by dressing as coolie and carrying empty suitcase to a railway station, if you cannot share the pain of railway workers, at least, have a meal with them instead. The workers are eternally strong; however, Rahul was acting strong. There is a difference. Please do not pretend to be coolie when it comes to people’s misery and pain. The worker doesn’t have the luxury to carry an empty suitcase.”
The biggest problem with the Gandhi family is that they put the family above nation, above religion and above everything, claimed the Assam chief minister.
CM Sarma also urged Rahul Gandhi to visit northeast to witness the transition of the states.
He also mentioned during his interview session that there was a time when Borduwa Satra in Assam’s Nagaon had to take financial aid from AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal to sustain.
“We have changed that. We have announced formally today during my visit at Nagaon that we will never take aid from such “elements”,” added the chief minister further.