Boost to Ayush in Northeast; Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Major Projects

It is to be noted that the foundation stones for the two buildings - ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs’ - were laid by Sarbananda Sonowal on February 12, 2022. The block at CARI will be providing the best Panchakarma therapies to people at reasonable rates. The researchers will also be examining the role of Panchakarma in healing patients as well as enriching the quality of lives of the people.