Boost to Ayush in Northeast; Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Major Projects

In a major boost to the AYUSH sector in Northeast India, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated and dedicated a slew of major projects to the region.
Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Panchakarma block, a first in the North East region at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati today. A state-of-the-art Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry lab for Ayush, a first in the region, was also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the Union Minister.
Further, he also laid the foundation stones, virtually, for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre to come up Guwahati's Azara.
Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the traditional system of medicine has been revamped so that it adds strength to the healthcare delivery system in the country. Given the proven results of our rich healing systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa, their centuries-old treatments must be incorporated into the modern medicinal practice."
"This is going to result in a powerful Integrated medicine that will heal both physical ailments and provide avenues for mental well-being. The new Panchakarma block as well as the state-of-the-art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, which will be particularly beneficial for the people of Assam and the North East," Sonowal added.
It is to be noted that the foundation stones for the two buildings - ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology & Bio Chemistry labs’ - were laid by Sarbananda Sonowal on February 12, 2022. The block at CARI will be providing the best Panchakarma therapies to people at reasonable rates. The researchers will also be examining the role of Panchakarma in healing patients as well as enriching the quality of lives of the people.