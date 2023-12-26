Sarbananda Sonowal, Pema Khandu Lays Foundation Stone for Capacity Expansion at NEIAFMR

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said that folk medicine has helped generations to enrich their lives.

He said, "Folk medicine has a rich heritage of healing humanity for thousands of years. It has remained among our communities helping generations to enrich their lives. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, a sincere effort has been made to rejuvenate traditional medicine including the folk medicine to bolster our healthcare system and provide people with an experience of enriched life experience. Supplementing this effort, the Modi government has committed investment to build additional infrastructure at the NEIAFMR which will build its capacity to act as a catalyst to strengthen its research and development in Ayurveda and folk medicine from the region. I am also happy to share with you all that a new centre on Sowa Rigpa will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh soon.”