He had been granted interim bail by the high court, subject to certain conditions. He did not fulfill the conditions and tried to flee when he was caught by the police.
Bora Service Lenskart Owner Arrested For Pilfering Rs 4 Crores
Lenskart Bora Service owner arrested by police
The owner of Lenskart showroom in Guwahati’s Bora Service area was arrested by police on Sunday in a case of fraudulent activities.

The owner of the showroom, Saurav Deb, was taken into custody today by Paltan Bazar police after he jumped parole and tried to flee.

According to reports, he has always been involved in controversies and this time, charges of misappropriation of funds were leveled against him.

Dev has been accused of pilfering funds to the tune of Rs 4 crores in the last three years from Lenskart.

He had been granted interim bail by the high court, subject to certain conditions. He did not fulfill the conditions and tried to flee when he was caught by the police.

Meanwhile, the tainted businessman has been sent to judicial custody.

