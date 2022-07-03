Bora Service Lenskart Owner Arrested For Pilfering Rs 4 Crores

The owner of Lenskart showroom in Guwahati’s Bora Service area was arrested by police on Sunday in a case of fraudulent activities.

The owner of the showroom, Saurav Deb, was taken into custody today by Paltan Bazar police after he jumped parole and tried to flee.

According to reports, he has always been involved in controversies and this time, charges of misappropriation of funds were leveled against him.