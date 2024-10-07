'Borderlens' Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Insightful Event in Guwahati

Borderlens.com celebrated its second anniversary with a successful event at the NEDFi Convention Centre in Guwahati, emphasizing its commitment to meaningful journalism and its growing impact over the past two years.
The gathering featured a guest lecture by Professor Srikant Kandapalli, Dean of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, who addressed China's expanding influence in India and its neighbouring countries.
Lt General (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita also shared valuable insights on the dynamics of relations with neighbouring nations, potential threats, and future prospects for India. The event's highlight was a panel discussion led by Mrinal Gohain, a notable development practitioner and thinker. The panel included experts such as Dr. Nomal Ch Borah, Dr. Rajib Handique, Rudi Wariji, and Shreya Gurung.
Despite challenging weather conditions, the event drew a remarkable turnout of friends and well-wishers. This celebration reflected the organization's achievements and its ongoing dedication to delivering insightful journalism.
The Borderlens is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to providing an alternative space for storytelling about the eastern borderlands, its people, culture, livelihoods, sustenance, local economy, the land, ecology, rivers and waterways, trade and commerce, as well as security and geopolitics. This initiative is a culmination of several years of research, travel, and reconnaissance involving journalists, scholars, members of the civil society, and filmmakers from all over the country.