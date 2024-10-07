'Borderlens' Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Insightful Event in Guwahati

Despite challenging weather conditions, the event drew a remarkable turnout of friends and well-wishers. This celebration reflected the organization's achievements and its ongoing dedication to delivering insightful journalism.

The Borderlens is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to providing an alternative space for storytelling about the eastern borderlands, its people, culture, livelihoods, sustenance, local economy, the land, ecology, rivers and waterways, trade and commerce, as well as security and geopolitics. This initiative is a culmination of several years of research, travel, and reconnaissance involving journalists, scholars, members of the civil society, and filmmakers from all over the country.