Brahmaputra Board Striving to be Inspiration in NE's Water Sector: Chairman

The Chairman of Brahmaputra Board, IAS officer Dr Ranbir Singh said on Monday that the institution is striving to reinvent itself as a knowledge-driven organisation to serve as an inspiration in the water sector of the North-Eastern Region.

The comments came during the 45th Foundation Day celebrations of the board held today in Guwahati. A statutory body established under the Brahmaputra Board Act, 1980, it works under the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The primary functions of the board include planning and integrated implementation of measures for flood control and monitoring of bank erosion and its jurisdiction includes both Brahmaputra and Barak valleys and extends across all Northeastern states up to Sikkim and parts of West Bengal falling under the Brahmaputra basin.

Dr Singh in his welcome address highlighted the activities undertaken by the Board in line with its mandate and expressed confidence that the organisation would continue to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati was the Chief Guest and Prof Anuradha Sarma of Gauhati University was the Guest of Honour at the event. The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the Brahmaputra Board flag followed by a Shradhanjali in respectful remembrance of the deceased employees of the Board. A plantation drive was also undertaken in the Brahmaputra Board Complex.

The main function began with the ceremonial Jal Kalash Bharo by the dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Prof Devendra Jalihal expressed hope that the Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with other water resources organisations, would work collectively towards harnessing the vast water resources potential of the region. Prof Anuradha Sarma, in her address, expressed confidence that the Board would successfully achieve its goals for the benefit of the people.

Prizes to the winners of various sports competitions held during the Sports Week as a part of the Foundation Day celebrations were distributed during the event including awards for outstanding achievements in sports, academics and cultural activities by children of employees. The celebrations concluded with a cultural programme showcasing the rich and diverse traditions of different ethnic groups.

