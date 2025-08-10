Erosion Control Funds Embezzled in Majuli; Brahmaputra Board, Contractor Accused

The fury of erosion continues to wreak havoc in Majuli, with fresh allegations of large-scale corruption surfacing in the implementation of a Rs 100-crore erosion control scheme in the island district.

Advertisment

According to residents and student leaders, the anti-erosion measures being carried out in Lower Majuli are plagued by poor-quality work and misuse of funds. The project, executed by the statutory body named Brahmaputra Board, involves the installation of porcupine structures, a method used to prevent the mighty Brahmaputra from eroding riverbanks.

In Lower Majuli’s Kordoiguri area, where the porcupine structures have been installed, locals allege that substandard and damaged materials have been used. They claim that the Brahmaputra Board is attempting to shield the riverbank with broken and low-quality porcupines, undermining the project’s effectiveness and wasting public money.

Community members and leaders from local student organisations have voiced strong opposition to this alleged malpractice, demanding accountability and immediate corrective measures. They warn that unless urgent action is taken, the erosion could destroy more land and displace countless families in Majuli.

Stern Warning by Majuli District Students’ Union

The Majuli District Students’ Union has put forward two clear demands: the immediate removal of the Brahmaputra Board from all erosion-control works in Majuli, replacing it with a new and competent agency; and a thorough investigation into both the board and the contractor involved in the current project for alleged large-scale corruption and fund embezzlement.

A student’s union member said, “Since 2006, the Brahmaputra Board has been exploiting Majuli. Over the years, the board has embezzled hundreds of crores meant for the island’s protection. We want to warn both the state and central governments, if they truly wish to save Majuli and care for this region, the Brahmaputra Board must be removed immediately. The responsibility should be handed over to a new, capable agency.”

“With no proper planning or scientific methods used, how can erosion be controlled here? This corruption has been carried out jointly by the Brahmaputra Board and the contractor assigned to the project. They have siphoned off huge sums of public money. Therefore, we, the Majuli District Students’ Union, demand a thorough investigation into both the board and the contractor too,” he added.

ALSO READ: Majuli-Jorhat Bridge Project Stalled for a Year, Erosion Worsens Situation