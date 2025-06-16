Brahmaputra Erosion Swallows Riverbank Near Guwahati's Sukreswar Temple

In what can only be described as a grave environmental crisis unfolding in the heart of Guwahati, the Brahmaputra River has swallowed nearly 10 metres of its bank near Sukreswar Ghat, posing a severe threat to the centuries-old Sukreswar Temple and vital riverfront infrastructure.

Since Sunday evening, terrifying scenes have played out along the riverbank as massive sections of land crumbled into the river within minutes. Locals described hearing deep, unsettling cracks in the earth just before entire chunks gave way, collapsing into the Brahmaputra’s churning waters.

The erosion has already destroyed part of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department’s terminal infrastructure, severely disrupting ferry services. More alarmingly, the advancing collapse now endangers a key approach road, situated just 20 metres from the eroding edge.

“This isn’t just seasonal erosion,” an IWT official told Pratidin Time. “The newly constructed ferry terminal has altered the river’s flow. Water that should have passed smoothly is now being deflected sideways, aggressively cutting into the banks. We witnessed one of our government platoons—our floating dock structure—collapse right in front of us. This happened last year too, but now it’s worse.”

What raises the stakes further is the erosion’s rapid approach toward the revered Sukreswar Temple. If unchecked, the river could encroach upon the temple grounds, causing irreversible damage to a site of immense religious and cultural significance.

Experts and residents alike warn that if the current rate of erosion continues, large portions of Guwahati’s riverfront—temples, roads, and potentially even homes—could be at serious risk.

So far, no long-term mitigation measures have been announced, even as the mighty Brahmaputra continues its assault. For the city’s riverbank, the clock is ticking against the tide.