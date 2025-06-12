Brahmaputra, Dihing Erosion Sparks Panic Across Assam Villages

Severe riverbank erosion triggered by the Brahmaputra and Dihing rivers has created a state of alarm across Assam’s Chabua and Demow regions. In Chabua, the Brahmaputra is inching closer to heritage sites, while in Demow, over 41 villages are under threat due to collapsing embankments. Despite mitigation efforts, locals remain anxious as ineffective flood-control measures fail to prevent the advancing waters, prompting urgent calls for lasting and robust intervention. Residents of Bhagalpur village rebuild embankment as Pagla River erosion threatens land, homes, and livelihoods near Assam-Arunachal border.

Chabua: Severe erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River continues to wreak havoc in the Balijan–Bagaritolia area of Chabua, posing a growing threat to lives, land, and heritage.

The situation escalated after a geo-bag embankment was washed away, leading to alarming erosion dangerously close to the historic Momai Tamuli Road. Locals in Bagaritolia village are increasingly worried as the river inches closer to their homes and farmlands.

While the Water Resources Department has been attempting to mitigate the damage using porcupine structures, erosion continues unabated, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the efforts.

Notably, a section of the embankment collapsed in the presence of local MLA Ponakan Baruah, highlighting the severity of the situation and prompting renewed calls for urgent and permanent preventive measures.

Demow: Massive erosion caused by the Dihing River in Garukhuti under the Nitaipukhuri area of Demow revenue circle in Sivasagar district has triggered widespread panic among residents of 41 nearby villages. The situation has grown increasingly alarming, with chunks of the riverbank collapsing rapidly.

Locals report that the embankment constructed along the Dihing has begun crumbling dangerously, especially during the monsoon season, putting thousands of lives and livelihoods at risk. The government had earlier implemented erosion control measures, including the placement of geo-bags worth several crores of rupees. However, most of the geo-bags have now been submerged or swept away by rising river waters.

Villagers allege widespread corruption and poor-quality work by contractors involved in the project. Tarpaulin sheets have torn, and sandbags meant for reinforcement have disappeared beneath the current, rendering the anti-erosion infrastructure nearly useless.

As fear of a devastating flood looms large, sleepless nights have become common for villagers living near the river. They worry that the Dihing may change course at any moment, engulfing entire villages in its path.

Residents have called upon local MLA Sushanta Borgohain and officials from the state’s Water Resources Department to urgently intervene and ensure lasting and effective erosion prevention efforts before the situation worsens further.

Assam–Arunachal Pradesh: Amid recurring devastation caused by the Pagla River, residents of Bhagalpur village on the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border near Mazbat have once again taken matters into their own hands. The turbulent river, flowing down from Arunachal during the monsoon, continues to erode vast stretches of fertile land, with hundreds of bighas of agricultural fields already lost.

Locals say the lack of a durable embankment has made the village increasingly vulnerable to flooding and erosion. Though an embankment was constructed last year after the issue was raised with local MLA Charan Boro, villagers allege that substandard construction under political oversight led to its collapse during the very first wave of monsoon floods.

This year, fearing another round of destruction, residents have taken up the task of rebuilding the embankment themselves. With financial contributions from the community and assistance from OSD Raju Dhakal, reconstruction work has commenced to fortify the riverbank and protect Bhagalpur from further devastation.

Villagers continue to urge authorities to provide lasting, quality infrastructure to prevent the annual threat to life, land, and livelihood.

