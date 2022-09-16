Braille Version of Assamese Dictionary "Hemkosh" Launched in Guwahati

South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" was formally launched at a program held at the Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on Friday.

The dictionary was launched by the Sadin Pratidin Group to give a new dimension to the Assamese language with an aim to help in improving the educational quality of visually impaired children in the state.

Notably, this would be the first full language dictionary in Braille, after Oxford.

The program started with the lighting of lamps by Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi and the Chairman of the Sadin Pratidin Group Jayanta Baruah.