Braille Version of Assamese Dictionary "Hemkosh" Launched in Guwahati

South-East Asia’s first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" was formally launched at a program held at the Vivekananda Kendra in Guwahati on Friday.
The dictionary was launched by the Sadin Pratidin Group to give a new dimension to the Assamese language with an aim to help in improving the educational quality of visually impaired children in the state.
Notably, this would be the first full language dictionary in Braille, after Oxford.
The program started with the lighting of lamps by Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi and the Chairman of the Sadin Pratidin Group Jayanta Baruah.
In the inaugural speech, Jayanta Baruah said that the publication of the Braille version of "Hemkosh" is one of the most successful milestones. He also hoped that the dictionary will be helpful for all children who are visually impaired.
Meanwhile, speaking at the occasion, chief guest of the occasion, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi expressed his happiness to have launched the very first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh".
He said, “This is a proud moment for us that the first Braille dictionary of the country has been launched in Guwahati. The entire credit goes to Sadin Pratidin Group. I am also very pleased to know that the dictionary will be distributed free of cost at all blind schools in the state.”
Pandit Bhartendu Pandey, associate professor of the Delhi University was the special guest of the occasion.