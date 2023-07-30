Brave Journalist Thwarts Attempted Molestation by Youth In Guwahati

A woman journalist showed utmost bravery by allegedly thwarting an attempted molestation by a youth in Guwahati.
According to sources, the youth tried to commit a reprehensible act on the bypass near Downtown in Guwahati by following the woman journalist to her office.
The incident took place at around 7.30 am on Sunday.
The accused youth, Justin Kathar from Sonapur, followed the journalist on her way to the office. Seizing an opportunity, he touched her inappropriately while she was walking alone.
Showing immense courage, the journalist confronted the young man and promptly informed the police about the incident.
The police took swift action, and the accused youth is now in their custody. The disturbing incident raised concerns about safety and the need for vigilance in public spaces.