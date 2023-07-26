KSU Files FIR Against Twitter User For Tagging Them as 'Goons' in Mahadev Khola Assault

Khasi Students' Union (KSU) took a stand on Wednesday and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a Twitter account named "Legal Rights Observatory-LRO @LegalLRO" for allegedly tagging them as 'Goons' in Mahadev Khola Assault last Monday.
According to the FIR lodged with The Superintendent of Police (City), Shillong, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya, James H. Mawphniang, the Legal Affairs Secretary of the Khasi Students' Union, stated that on the July 24, 2023, an incident occurred at Mahadev Khola, Shillong, involving a minor scuffle between two parties. However, the Khasi Students' Union and its members had no connection with the incident.
Despite this, the Twitter account in question falsely mentioned the Union's involvement in assaulting priests, devotees, and other individuals, while also accusing Presbyterian Churches of hate-mongering.
These misleading tweets and posts are being circulated on social media, tarnishing the reputation of the Khasi Students' Union and misrepresenting the actual events.
1. Perpetrators who incite religious and communal tension between different communities.
2. @LegalLRO Twitter account for spreading hate mongering and false information to the public, suggesting that the account(s) should be suspended or deleted.
3. Those responsible for defaming the Khasi Students' Union in this particular case.
The Khasi Students' Union further appealed to the authorities for swift and necessary actions to address the spreading of misinformation and preserve religious harmony among communities.
Meanwhile, five persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the Mahadev Khola incident last Monday where a woman was attacked and injured.