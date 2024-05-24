Brawl Erupts In Guwahati's Beltola Leaving Several Wounded

A scuffle between two persons in Guwahati's Beltola turned into a full-blown brawl which left several people bloodied on Friday. The scuffle reportedly broke out over one of the individuals setting up a streetside stall in front of the other's shop.
The incident occurred at Beltola Tiniali in Guwahati where Ajay Singh, the owner of a shop named HN Health Nutrition got into a fight with another youth named Aseem Khound who had set up a sugarcane juice stall right in front of the shop.
According to the allegations that have come forth, Ajay Singh brought goons to get Aseem Khound beaten up to intimidate him. Moreover, Khound also alleged facing physical and mental harassment at the hands of Singh for a long time.
In the meantime, a group of Lachit Sena along with All Assam Students' Union (AASU) members arrived at the scene escalating matters further as they entered the brawl.
The ensuing fight left several people in a pool of blood as a nearby fast food joint was reduced to rubble. Soon after the local police was called in and they arrived to bring the matter under control. Several people were detained by the police to end the fight.