Woman Dupes Pharmacy of Children's Food and Cash in Guwahati

A case of deceit has rocked Guwahati as a woman cunningly absconded with both valuable children's food and cash from a local pharmacy. The incident unfolded at Wellocity Medicos situated in the Lalmati area, where the woman took advantage of a delay in the online payment process.
According to reports, the woman assured the shopkeeper that her husband would settle the bill online and took possession of the goods, promising to return with the payment. However, she vanished without fulfilling her promise, leaving the shopkeeper in a predicament.
The entire sequence of events was captured on CCTV cameras, exposing the woman's deceptive tactics. Concerns are now mounting that she may attempt similar fraudulent activities at other pharmacies or businesses using the same modus operandi.
In a statement to the media, the shopkeeper recounted the incident, stating, "The woman arrived at my shop in Lalmati seeking various baby food items, insulin, and other medicines. After claiming her inability to make an online payment due to server issues, she assured me that her husband, currently in Chandrapur with poor network coverage, would settle the bill by evening. Despite my initial trust, she failed to honor her word."
He continued, "She then returned, requesting cash and promising to reimburse it along with the bill online. Succumbing to her plea, I handed her around Rs 1,500 and then she left the place. It has come to light that she attempted similar fraud at two other shops prior to this incident."