Brazen Daylight Burglary Strikes Guwahati: Cash & Documents Stolen from Parked Vehicle
In a brazen act of burglary, unidentified miscreants targeted a four-wheeler parked in the Beltola locality of the city, seizing cash and crucial documents in broad daylight on Saturday. The incident, which occurred on Beltola road, has stirred concern among locals regarding the safety of their belongings.
The victim, identified as Mitali Saikia, had parked her vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FN 5727 on the roadside while she visited a nearby bank. Seizing the opportune moment, the perpetrators shattered the vehicle's windowpane and made off with the cash and documents contained in a bag left inside.
Following the ordeal, Mitali Saikia promptly reported the incident to the Dispur police, seeking assistance and filing a formal complaint. Responding swiftly, a team from the Dispur police department arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation into the matter.
The incident has left residents of Beltola on edge, prompting concerns about the security of their vehicles and belongings, particularly in broad daylight. Authorities have assured the public that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits and prevent such incidents from recurring.