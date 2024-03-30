Guwahati Police Apprehends Man for Duping Wife, Siphoning Money

The Guwahati Police on Saturday apprehended a notorious fraudster who had duped a woman and extorted a huge amount of money, reports said.
The fraudster has been identified as Riku Ali Khan. He was reportedly nabbed from Nazira in Sivasagar district of Assam.
According to allegations leveled by a woman who claims to be Riku’s wife, he had married her forcefully and looted a lot of money in the last one year. She also alleged that Riku had leaked several photos and videos of their intimate moments on social media.
While speaking on the incident, Riku’s wife said, “I am Simi Rahman, the wife of Riku Ali Khan alias Safiqul Ahmed alias Ajam Khan. I have landed into deep trouble since I married Riku Ali. I was duped and forcefully married to this man. I have incurred a huge financial loss after I married him. Not only this, I was also physically tortured by him and his family members.”
Simi Rahman further alleged that Riku Ali has built extramarital affairs with several women of different ages.
She said, “Riku has extramarital affairs with several women about which I came to know later. When I questioned him about this, he physically tortured me. He threatened me of sharing our intimate photos with other youths. In this regard, I have filed a case at the Dispur Police Station today."