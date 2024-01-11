BREAKING: 2 Infants Found Dead At Guwahati's Lachit Ghat

In a spine chilling incident, the bodies of two infants were found at Guwahati's Lachit Ghat on Thursday sending shockwaves.
According to the information received, the mortal remains of the two infants, believed to be aged around five to six months old, were left at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.
The bodies were reportedly found by officials of the Bharalumuk Police Station near a dug out pit at Lachit Ghat. Officials said that they suspect the pits were dug to bury the bodies, however, the bodies were left beside the pits.
While one of the deceased infants was a male, the other was a female. It is unclear as to who is behind this shocking incident. Police officials said that they witnessed the mortal remains lying at Lachit Ghat in the evening.
Meanwhile, Bharalumukh Police in Guwahati has initiated in investigation into the shocker after taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the murders took place in the early parts of the day after which the bodies were left at Lachit Ghat.
More details are awaited.