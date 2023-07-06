Mexico: 27 Dead Including Infant, 17 Others Injured as Bus Falls Into Ravine

According to report, the bus drove off the road and entered a ravine more than ten meters deep. The accident happened in town of Magdalena Penasco.

Following the mishap, the personnel from Tlaxiaco Civil Protection reached to the scene to shift the injured to the Magdalena Penasco town, where residents, city council personnel, as well as private ambulances rushed the injured to take them to Instituto Mexicano de Seguro Social (IMSS) clinic.