BREAKING: Advocate Held For Threatening To Leak Intimate Pics Of Woman

Guwahati Police on Sunday arrested one advocate for allegedly threatening a woman to make her intimate photographs with him viral.
According to initial reports, the tainted advocate, identified as Jahir Abbas was in a romantic relationship with the woman.
A resident of Guwahati's Chandmari area, Abbas was picked up by Geetanagar Police today based on a complaint against him. Officials said that he is originally from Nagaon in Assam.
According to officials, he met with the woman on social media platform Facebook and slowly fostered romantic relationship with her.
However, as things went south and the woman expressed her desire to end the relationship, the accused started to threaten her to make their intimate photographs viral.
Following this, the woman registered a complaint against him at the Geetanagar Police Station, based on which Abbas was arrested today.