Guwahati Girl Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Allegedly Leaks Intimate Photos, Videos

A teenage girl from Guwahati has allegedly ended her life after her notorious boyfriend allegedly circulated her private photos on social media platforms.
The incident took place near Gandhi Mandap locality in Guwahati city.
Following the incident, the city police arrested one Amit Medhi in connection to the case.
It is learnt that Amit was in a relationship with the victim girl.
The police have also recovered one suicide from the victim’s bedroom on Monday.
The victim in the suicide note addressing her parents wrote, “Sorry Ma, Sorry Papa, Sorry Babu, Sorry Didi”.
Meanwhile, the police seized the mobile phone which they have recovered from the accused.
Furthermore, the body of the said victim has been sent for an autopsy.
An investigation into the case is underway.