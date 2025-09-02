BREAKING: Another Death at GMCH, Family Alleges Negligence by Doctors

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has once again come under the scanner after allegations of gross medical negligence surfaced following the death of a young accident victim, identified as Arun Rabha.

According to reports, Rabha met with a road accident at around 9:30 pm on Monday and was immediately rushed to GMCH for treatment. However, his family has alleged that the doctors on duty refused to admit him, insisting that his condition was “normal.”

Family members of the deceased stated that after conducting a series of tests, doctors declared all reports normal and advised that Rabha could be taken home. “The doctor assured us there was nothing serious and that he could recover with prescribed medicines,” said a family member. Rabha was also administered two injections before being discharged.

However, after being taken home, his condition began to deteriorate. He reportedly vomited later that night. Despite repeated pleas from his sister and other relatives to admit him, the doctors allegedly insisted once again that his condition was not critical and that oral medication would suffice.

The next morning, around 9 am, Rabha complained of a swollen stomach. Though he was administered another injection, his health worsened rapidly, and he tragically passed away soon after.

Family members further claimed that when another doctor examined the body the following day, he questioned why the patient had not been admitted earlier. When informed about the doctor on duty the previous night, the family alleged that the duty doctor had dismissed their concerns, saying Rabha was “normal.”

The bereaved family has blamed gross medical negligence on the part of GMCH doctors for Arun Rabha’s untimely death, accusing them of failing to provide timely and adequate treatment despite repeated requests.

Also Read: Assam Govt Expresses Serious Displeasure Over GMCH Newborn Tragedy