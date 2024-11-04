Dengue, JE & Malaria Cases Surge in Assam's Dhubri; Medical Negligence Exposed

Assam’s Dhubri district has witnessed a sharp increase in the number of dengue, Japanese Encephalitis (JE), and malaria cases recently raising serious health concerns.
According to officials of the Joint Directorate of Health Services, Dhubri, 22 individuals have been infected with dengue currently with no fatalities. At the same time, 31 cases of JE have been reported, with five fatalities and 31 cases of JE have been reported, with five fatalities. Additionally, there are 33 confirmed cases of malaria, with two persons dead due to the disease. Among the 33 people infected, four are locals of Dhubri and 29 are migratory cases.
Officials reported that awareness campaigns have been conducted across the district, accompanied by regular source-reduction efforts and fogging activities to control mosquito populations. These measures were also intensified in response to the recent surge in cases across Dhubri.
The number of malaria cases in Dhubri continues to rise daily, highlighting severe negligence from both departmental and government authorities. Alarmingly, the supply of slides used for testing malaria patients has been halted for the past six months. As a result, old slides are being washed and reused for testing malaria patients, raising concerns about the reliability of test results and patient care.