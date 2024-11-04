Dengue, JE & Malaria Cases Surge in Assam's Dhubri; Medical Negligence Exposed

According to officials of the Joint Directorate of Health Services, Dhubri, 22 individuals have been infected with dengue currently with no fatalities. At the same time, 31 cases of JE have been reported, with five fatalities and 31 cases of JE have been reported, with five fatalities. Additionally, there are 33 confirmed cases of malaria, with two persons dead due to the disease. Among the 33 people infected, four are locals of Dhubri and 29 are migratory cases.