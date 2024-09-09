BREAKING: Another IIT Guwahati Student Dies By Suicide

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has been struck by another case of suicide as a third-year B. Tech Computer Science student allegedly took his own life on Monday morning.
The deceased, Bimlesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room at Brahmaputra Hostel.
The cause of his drastic action is currently unknown, and the police have taken the body for a post-mortem examination.
This incident marks the second suicide at the institute in the past month. On August 9, an M. Tech student named Saumya, also from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her room at Disang Hostel.