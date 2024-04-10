Student From Bihar Found Dead At IIT Guwahati, Probe On

Premier engineering and technology foundation, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) has been marred with controversies of late. On Wednesday, reports emerged of a student dying by suicide in his hostel room at IIT Guwahati campus.
According to initial inputs, the deceased student was identified as a resident of Bihar's Samastipur city. The name of the deceased is being withheld at the moment.
The student, a boarder of Dihing Hostel in the IIT Guwahati campus was found dead inside his room leading to suspicions of suicide. He was a student of the computer science stream, it has been revealed.
The reason behind the extreme step was not immediately established though, and a probe was launched to determine it. More details are awaited in this regard.
This comes after the institute was rocked when a student was caught by Assam Police's special task force (STF) after expressing interest in joining the terrorist organization ISIS.
Tauseef Ali Farooqui, the IIT Guwahati student who was nabbed before joining ISIS, was arrested after he was presented before a court.
Farooqui, who hails from Delhi and was pursuing his engineering degree from IIT Guwahati, was booked under sections 121(A), 120 (B), and 123 of the Indian Penal Code. The STF Assam arrested him under Section 10/13 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The case is under investigation now as the police seek to unravel the crux of the case.