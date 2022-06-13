Guwahati News

Breaking: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah Detained

Leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia and president of Assam Congress unit, Bhupen Kumar Borah were amongst those detained by the police.
Visuals from the protest site after which Bhupen Borah was detained
The situation around Rajiv Bhavan in Assam’s Guwahati turned tense on Monday after which several leaders of the opposition were detained by the police.

According to reports, police had barricaded an area as protests were scheduled to take place today.

Protestors went through the barricade after which several senior leaders and legislators were detained by the police.

