4.0 Magnitude Tremors Felt In Meghalaya

A minor earthquake rocked the northeastern state of Meghalaya in the wee hours of Monday morning.

According to the national centre for seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was Tura in Meghalaya.

The national body that keeps records of earthquakes, informed that tremors were felt at around 6.32 am.

According to NCS, the earthquake measured 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale.