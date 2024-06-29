BREAKING: Bank Employee Dies In Guwahati Road Accident

A man lost his life in a road accident in Guwahati’s Panbazar area near Cotton University earlier Saturday morning.
According to reports, the man was on his scooter bearing registration number ‘AS01 FN 0144’ when a speeding Baleno vehicle allegedly collided with him. The vehicle then sped off, leaving the man lifeless on the ground.
The exact circumstances of the incident, however, are yet to be confirmed pending CCTV footage analysis, which will clarify the sequence of events leading to the accident.
The deceased has been identified as Bhargab Jyoti Barman, a bank employee hailing from Barpeta. The unfortunate incident occurred when he was on his way to work today morning.
Following the mishap, local police arrived at the scene and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.