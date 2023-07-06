Guwahati: Ghograpar PS Case Accused Found Unconscious, Arrested

Addressing reporters, the superintendent of GMCH, Abhijit Sarma said, "An unidentified person was brought to GMCH at around 5.42 am today. The patient's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) was low. It was recorded at 8/15."

"The doctors attending to him said that it was a case of food poisoning. At present his GCS is still low. Other than that, he is fine. Currently, one member of his family is with him. He was identified as Biman Roy," added Abhijit Sarma.