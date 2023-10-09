Guwahati News

BREAKING: Body Of Elderly Man Found In Guwahati's Santipur

The residents of the area suspect unidentified miscreants to have murdered the elderly person and dumped the body in the locality.
The body of an elderly man was found in Guwahati's Santipur
The body of an elderly man was found in Guwahati's Santipur
Pratidin Time

Shocking scenes emerged from Guwahati's Santipur area on Monday following the recovery of another deadbody.

As per initial reports, the body was found lying in a conduit along the Indira Gandhi Path at Santipur in Guwahati.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately established, however, prima facie, the victim was looked aged and in his 60s.

The residents of the area suspect unidentified miscreants to have murdered the elderly person and dumped the body in the locality.

Local police from the Bharalumukh Police Station arrived at the scene and recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.

The body of an elderly man was found in Guwahati's Santipur
Man's Lifeless Body Gets Dragged by Scooty-Borne Man In Guwahati Lane
Guwahati police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/breaking-body-of-elderly-man-found-in-guwahatis-santipur
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com