BREAKING: Body Of Elderly Man Found In Guwahati's Santipur

Shocking scenes emerged from Guwahati's Santipur area on Monday following the recovery of another deadbody.
As per initial reports, the body was found lying in a conduit along the Indira Gandhi Path at Santipur in Guwahati.
The identity of the deceased was not immediately established, however, prima facie, the victim was looked aged and in his 60s.
The residents of the area suspect unidentified miscreants to have murdered the elderly person and dumped the body in the locality.
Local police from the Bharalumukh Police Station arrived at the scene and recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.