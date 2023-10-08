Man's Lifeless Body Gets Dragged by Scooty-Borne Man In Guwahati Lane

A chilling and mysterious murder case took place at Noonmati's Ganesh Temple Road in Guwahati.
According to sources, the gruesome incident unfolded when the lifeless body of a man was discovered on Sunday morning.
Upon going through the CCTV footage of one by lane, the legal authorities captured the disturbing sight of the body being transported at 5 p.m. on Saturday through a scooty.
The perpetrator initially attempted to discard the body on by lane number 12. However, after discovering the body, the locals ultimately relocated the body to 14.
The motive behind the murder and person responsible are still under the veil.
The investigation into this harrowing incident is now underway.