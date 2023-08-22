BREAKING: Body Of Guwahati Man Found In Sonapur

In a sensational incident, the body of a man from Guwahati was found by locals in Sonapur in Assam's Kamrup (metropolitan) district on Monday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Moupur in Sonapur. The deceased was later identified as a resident of Guwahati.
The local police was called in and they arrived and took control of the scene. They established the identity of the deceased to be one Robin Thapa of Guwahati.
Officials informed that Thapa was employed at a wine manufacturing unit in Byrnihat.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that a few days ago, the deceased had gone missing after going for a bath at the Digaru River.