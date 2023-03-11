Dead Body Found Floating at Rajadwar Ghat In Guwahati

The lifeless body of a person was recovered from a river bank in Guwahati city on Saturday morning.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Sources said that the body was first spotted by locals, who immediately informed the police.

The body was found floating on the river banks at Rojadua ghat near Sukreswar temple in Panbazar area of the city.

Police said that the cause of death will be ascertained after a thorough post-mortem.

Earlier this month, a decomposed body of a new born was found stuffed in a sack in Golaghat’s Barpathar locality.

The body was recovered nearby the residence of one Lalit Boro in Basapathar locality under Barpathar police station.

Sources informed that the family members of Lalit Boro first spotted the sack being bitten by a dog and accordingly informed Barpathar police.

The village defence party (VDP) members, along with the Barpathar police, rushed to the spot and have started an investigation into the case.

It is still unclear who had stored the decomposing body of a newborn baby inside the sack.

The body was later sent for postmortem by the police.