BREAKING: Body Recovered in Guwahati Suspected to be Missing Child Avinash Sarkar

In a significant development, rescue teams have recovered the body of a minor in Guwahati’s Rajgarh locality, suspected to be that of Avinash Sarkar, who was swept away by floodwaters from a roadside drain in Bamunimaidam last Friday.
The body has been transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for identification. Although it has not been officially confirmed that the body is Avinash’s, the rescue teams launched an intensive search operation early this morning to find the missing child.
Earlier on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family of Avinash Sarkar on Saturday to express his concern and monitor the ongoing search efforts.
CM Sarma reassured the family, stating, “Extensive search operations have been underway since Friday to find your child. Search operations will continue till Sunday. But if your son is not found even tomorrow, it would mean that 72 hours have passed. And after that, the possibility of finding him alive would sadly diminish to a great extent.”
The Chief Minister urged the parents to take care of their health and return home to rest, emphasizing the need to remain strong for their other son. “If you both stay like this till your son is traced, it will affect your health. Not only this, don’t forget that you have another son whom you have to look after. You both have to control your emotions and stay strong for the little one who is at home. So I want you to back home today and take rest. Come back again tomorrow morning when the search operations begin,” CM Sarma added.
The Chief Minister also stated that he would pray for the safe return of the eight-year-old and planned to visit the family’s home on Sunday or Monday.