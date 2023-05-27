BREAKING: Ceiling Comes Crashing Down At Guwahati Airport

In a sensational incident, a portion of the ceiling inside the Adani Group-backed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati came crashing down on people on Saturday.
The incident reportedly took place above the ticket counter of Air India arlines as the ceiling came crashing down on the employees and travelers.
According to information received, the people nearby somehow managed to escape the falling debris.
It may be noted that similar incidents had occured in the past as well. Moreover, the operations at the Guwahati Airport had been taken over by the Adani Group in October 2021.