Guwahati’s LGBI Airport Ranked 10th Busiest Airport in India

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) of Guwahati has been ranked in tenth position as India’s busiest airports in financial year 2022 in terms of domestic passengers.

This was informed by Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday.

The LGBI airport handled 3.15 million passengers in the 2022 financial year as per the data shared by the minister.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) has been ranked one in terms of busiest airports with 32.82 million domestic passengers followed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport (Mumbai) with 18.56 million, Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru) with 15.19 million, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad) with 11 million, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (Kolkata) with 10.69 million, Chennai International Airport with 7.86 million, Goa International Airport with 5.13 million, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad) with 5.05 million, Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport (Srinagar) with 3.15 million and at tenth position Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) with 3.15 million.

Taking to twitter, Ashok Singhal wrote, “Realising the visionary ‘Act East’ policy of Hon’PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the steller efforts of Hon’ Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia & HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, have exponentially booster air connectivity across NE.”