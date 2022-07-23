Breaking: Cyclist Taking Part In Assam Youth Olympics Injured In Mishap

A cyclist taking part in the Assam Youth Olympics was injured in a road mishap on Saturday.

According to reports, the cyclist was hit by a motorcycle while he was on the cycling track near Sonapur.

The injured cyclist has been identified as 18-year-old Diganta Das.

He has been rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Doctors at GMCH informed that though Das did not sustain any major injuries, he suffered from heavy blood loss.

The blood loss was mostly from his nose and mouth. He reportedly also broke a tooth in the accident.