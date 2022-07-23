Sri Lankan Navy Release 23 Indian Fishermen

As many as 23 Indian fishermen in the custody of Sri Lankan Navy were released and repatriated, the Indian High Commission said on Friday.

According to reports, they had been arrested for allegedly poaching the Sri Lankan territorial waters. The high commission informed that they were brought back to India after being released by Lankan authorities.

The Indian High Commission wrote in a tweet, “23 Indian fishermen were repatriated back to their homes today morning from Colombo.”

The Sri Lankan Navy had arrested six Indian fishermen for violation of maritime boundary while fishing in the Palk Strait region on July 12.