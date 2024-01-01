Guwahati News

BREAKING: Deepjyoti Keot Of Beharbari Outpost Hospitalised

Reports further stated that Deepjyoti Keot was rushed to Health City Hospital in Guwahati where he is being attended by a team of specialists.
Assamese actor Deepjyoti Keot, known for his role of Mohan in the popular sitcom Beharbari Outpost, was on Monday hospitalised.

Initial reports stated that the much-loved actor suffered from sudden heart-related ailments as a result of which he had to be hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the actor is undergoing an operation at the moment, claimed sources.

Further details are awaited.

