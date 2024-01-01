BREAKING: Deepjyoti Keot Of Beharbari Outpost Hospitalised

Assamese actor Deepjyoti Keot, known for his role of Mohan in the popular sitcom Beharbari Outpost, was on Monday hospitalised.
Initial reports stated that the much-loved actor suffered from sudden heart-related ailments as a result of which he had to be hospitalised.
Reports further stated that Deepjyoti Keot was rushed to Health City Hospital in Guwahati where he is being attended by a team of specialists.
Meanwhile, the actor is undergoing an operation at the moment, claimed sources.
Further details are awaited.