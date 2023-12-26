Jorhat Veer Lachit Sena Leader Hospitalised After Physically Assault

A woman was part of a group of men that subjected a youth to physical assault in Assam's Jorhat, reports on Tuesday claimed.
The victim youth who was physically assaulted by the group, was identified as the district secretary of the Veer Lachit Sena, Dimple Das.
According to the information received, Das was attacked by the goons who weiled sharp weapons following an altercation with the woman, who was identified as the owner of a local meat shop.
The victim alleged that the group falsely claimed that he did not pay for the meat which led to the altercation which escalated quickly and he was assaulted.
The shocking incident was reported from Jail Road area of Jorhat town under the Jorhat district of Assam.
Having sustained injuries in the incident, Dimple Das was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
“I didn’t recognize any of the attackers. They struck me on my chest, chased me with a machete and hit my hand. There were four people and a woman, I didn’t recognize any of them. They beat me up after accusing me of not paying up for the meat I bought.” the injured victim, while at the hospital told reporters.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the police were able to detain two people connected with the attack for interrogation.