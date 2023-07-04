BREAKING: Differently Abled Girl, Mother Gangraped By 8 At Satgaon

A differently abled minor girl and her mother were allegedly gang-raped in Guwahati's Satgaon, reports emerged on Tuesday.
As many as eight people were involved in the crime. According to reports, the accused broke into the residence and raped the mother and daughter.
Moreover, reports also suggest that the accused also savagely applied chilly powder on the private parts of the girl and the mother.
According to information received, the incident had taken place on May 17, however it did not come to the fore immediately.
Meanwhile, Satgaon Police reportedly tried to cover up the matter of rape, but during the medical examination, the truth came to the fore.
While four of the accused have been detained by the police, four others remain absconding.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.