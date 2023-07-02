Assam: Girl Raped and Murdered; Suspect Apprehended

A shocking incident has shaken Assam’s Sonapur as a 16-year-old girl fell victim to rape and murder.
The accused, Bablu Tumung, allegedly committed the heinous act and disposed of the young woman's body in the Digaru River.
The tragic discovery of the victim's body in the river on Friday intensified the distressing situation.
According to sources, the young woman had been reported missing since June 28.
The authorities swiftly took action and apprehended the accused Bablu Tumung. This horrific incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and protection of young individuals in our society.
Earlier on June 24, a lower court in Assam’s Golaghat district sentenced a man to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a minor girl.
The POCSO Court in Golaghat sentenced the man, identified as Biswajit Bakti, after he was found guilty of raping a four-year-old minor girl.
The incident was reported in 2020 when the culprit raped a minor girl.
Based on seven witnesses, the court awarded him 20 years in jail.