BREAKING: Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Scam Arrested in Goa by Guwahati Police

In a significant development, Dipankar Barman, a key figure in the notorious DB Stock scam, has been apprehended by the City Police in Goa. The operation was led by ACP Amit Mahato, IPS, from the Pan Bazar division.
This arrest comes as part of the ongoing efforts to crack down on financial fraud and restore investor confidence. Barman's capture marks a pivotal moment in the investigation, which has drawn widespread attention due to the scale of the alleged scam.
Further details about the circumstances of his arrest and the next steps in the investigation are awaited. The city police are expected to provide updates as the situation unfolds.