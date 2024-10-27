Guwahati News

BREAKING: Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Scam Arrested in Goa by Guwahati Police

The operation was led by ACP Amit Mahato, IPS, from the Pan Bazar division.
BREAKING: Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Scam Arrested in Goa by Guwahati Police
BREAKING: Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Scam Arrested in Goa by Guwahati Police
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a significant development, Dipankar Barman, a key figure in the notorious DB Stock scam, has been apprehended by the City Police in Goa. The operation was led by ACP Amit Mahato, IPS, from the Pan Bazar division.

This arrest comes as part of the ongoing efforts to crack down on financial fraud and restore investor confidence. Barman's capture marks a pivotal moment in the investigation, which has drawn widespread attention due to the scale of the alleged scam.

Further details about the circumstances of his arrest and the next steps in the investigation are awaited. The city police are expected to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

BREAKING: Dipankar Barman of DB Stock Scam Arrested in Goa by Guwahati Police
Goa Hideout for Notorious Fraudster Dipankar Barman? CBI Intensifies Search
Dipankar Barman
DB Stock Broking Scam
Online Trading Scam

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/breaking-dipankar-barman-of-db-stock-scam-arrested-in-goa-by-guwahati-police
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com