BREAKING: Fans Can Pay Last Respects to Zubeen Garg at Sarusajai: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday evening provided a detailed account of the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said that, according to information received from the Singapore Ambassador, Zubeen Garg, along with four team members and eleven Assamese youths, had gone on a yacht. After sailing several miles, the group stopped at a spot for swimming. Initially, Zubeen swam using a life jacket, but he later removed it to swim freely.

“After some time, his body began to sink into the water. The yacht crew immediately jumped in and rescued him. They administered CPR on the spot, but he could not be revived,” CM Sarma stated. Zubeen was then taken to the port, where the Coast Guard and doctors continued life-saving efforts. Despite these attempts, he did not regain consciousness and was subsequently admitted to Singapore General Hospital. At 5:20 PM Singapore time, he was declared dead while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The CM added that, since the incident is classified as an accident under Singapore law, a post-mortem and autopsy are mandatory. “The Indian Embassy is coordinating with the Singapore government. If possible, arrangements will be made to bring his body back without a post-mortem. Otherwise, the full day will be required for the procedure. We hope to have him back in Guwahati by tomorrow night,” he said.

Once in Guwahati, Zubeen Garg’s body will be placed at Sarusajai, allowing fans and the public to pay their tributes. Regarding speculation about laying him to rest in Jorhat, the CM said no decision has been taken yet, stating, “Let his body arrive first; then we will decide on the final arrangements.”

CM Sarma also noted that, as per the Singapore Ambassador, Zubeen had gone to the yacht accompanied by Assam Association members, including Abhimanyu Talukdar and his associates.