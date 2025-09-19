"‘Every Person Present Is Responsible,’ Sweety Das on Zubeen Garg’s Death

Sweety Das, a close co-artist and longtime collaborator of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, has raised serious concerns regarding the circumstances leading up to his untimely demise.

In a heartfelt statement, Das revealed that over the past three to four years, Zubeen had experienced seizure attacks and had been undergoing treatment, information that was largely unknown to the public. “Zubeen was physically unfit for any adventure sports,” she said, emphasizing that obtaining permission for such activities would have been impossible under his medical condition.

Das questioned how the tragic incident could have occurred despite these known health constraints. “Every person involved — those who accompanied him, those responsible for organizing the activity — bears accountability for his premature death. There was no proper permission, no medical team present,” she stated firmly.

She added that Zubeen, known for his childlike innocence and willingness to try anything he loved, had no intention of putting himself at risk. “Even though he wanted to participate in adventure sports, all protocols should have been strictly followed” she said.

Sweety Das urged Team Zubeen Garg and organizers of the North East Festival to provide clear answers to the people of Assam with supporting evidence. She concluded by identifying herself as an active member of Zubeen Garg Live and as one of his assistant vocalists, stressing that her statement reflects both personal grief and professional responsibility.