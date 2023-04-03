BREAKING: Fire at GMCH Old Building

A fire broke at a building inside the premises of Gauhati Medical College Hospital in the city on Monday evening.

According to information, the blaze broke out at the pathology unit on the first floor of the old building complex.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma informed that no patients were injured in the incident.

"No patients were injured as they were evacuated immediately when the fire broke out. It is suspected that a short circuit in one of the machines triggered the fire. The exact cause is being investigated," said GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma.

Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene who successfully doused the fire before it could spread further.

A tensed situation gripped the patients as well the hospital authorities following the fire.