Assam: Two Minor Siblings Drown In Lake In Mayong

Two minor siblings drowned in Assam’s Morigaon district after they fell in a lake while they were playing in the vicinity on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported from Patekibari area at Mayong wherein the siblings fell into Digholi Beel while they were playing with each other and unfortunately drowned.

The deceased minor have been identified as Jahidul Islam (6) and Farida Sultana (3).

Their bodies were pulled out by villagers after a passer-by spotted them and alerted others, sources said.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended upon the villagers as it was the month of Ramzan, one of the most sacred times for the Islamic community.

Local police later reached the scene and asked to recover the bodies for post-mortem, but the family members have refused to do so as autopsy on a deceased is impermissible during the holy month of Ramzan, according to their faith.

Last year, three children died after drowning at Bordowa in Assam’s Majuli district.

The deceased were all under the age of 10. While, two of them were aged nine years old, one was only seven at the time of their tragic demise.

The three children were reportedly playing when they fell into a pond beside their home and drowned to their death.