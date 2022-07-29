BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Guwahati's Six-mile

A major fire broke out at an apartment in a housing complex located on VIP road in Guwahati on Friday.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the sixth floor of Palacia Apartments in the six-mile area of the city.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders reached the spot and after much struggle, brought the fire under control.

The apartment in which the fire broke out has been gutted entirely with damages believed to be worth in lakhs.

However, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

It may be noted that the cause of the fire is not known yet. Further details shall follow.