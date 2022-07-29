Both Houses In Parliament Adjourned Till Noon Amid Commotion

The Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament were on Friday adjourned till noon after several members caused uproar on various issues.
The ninth day of the monsoon session of the parliament commenced today amid protests by the opposition in both houses. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes with opposition leaders continuing to demand a discussion on the issues of price rise, GST and the Agnipath scheme.
The deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh made the announcement after declaring that five notices were received from the opposition MPs like Congress leader of House Mallikarjun Kharge and Deepender Singh Hooda on different issues under Rule 267 has been rejected by the Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
Singh also announced that the Centre is ready to hold a discussion on price rise from next week so the notices stood rejected by the chairman.
Meanwhile, MPs of opposition parties rushed into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise and other issues. Amid continued sloganeering despite several requests from the chair to let the House function, the deputy chairman decided to adjourn proceedings till 12 noon.
Congress leadere Mallikarjuna Kharge criticized the BJP for unfair tactics to avoid discussing price rise, stating that the BJP continued to seek apology from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury even after he had apologized.
“They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation," he told ANI.