Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residence In Nalbari
A massive fire engulfed in Assam’s Nalbari district as flames erupted at a residence on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at the residence of a prominent businessman Anil Jain.
The incident, suspected to be triggered by a cylinder explosion, occurred near Debiram High School.
The blaze rapidly spread, posing a significant threat to nearby structures.
Fortunately, a well-prepared fire brigade team rushed to the scene and took control of the situation. Efforts to douse the flames and prevent further damage are currently underway.
Earlier on June 27, a major fire broke out in Guwahati’s Maligaon which gutted as many as five business establishments.
According to the reports, the fire that broke out last night at Goshala Bazar in Maligaon, engulfed five shops.
Local police and a team of fire department officials reached the site soon. After a prolonged struggle, they were able to bring the raging flames under control.