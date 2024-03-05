BREAKING: Firing At Guwahati's Borbari, 1 Critically Injured

A shocking incident is coming to the fore in Guwahati's Borbari area where an incident of firing has been reported. Gunshots were heard on Tuesday, nearby locals said.
As per reports, a feud erupted between two friends which went so far that one of them shot at the other, critically injuring him.
Indentified as Saddam Hussain, the victim, a youth from Amguri in Kalaigaon, who is an electrician by profession, was injured after being shot at by Bapan Debnath, a plumber by trade.
Bapan was reportedly furious after coming to know that Saddam had an illicit relationship with his wife. According to the information at hand, the victim had fled with the wife of the accused about 10 days ago.
After coming to know about it, the accused Bapan located Saddam and brandished his firearm with which he shot at Saddam. Following the incident, the victim was rushed to the nearby Pratiksha Hospital where he is fighting for his life.
Local police reached the scene after receiving information about the matter and apprehended the accused Bapan. However, it remains unclear at the moment as to how Bapan managed to acquire a weapon.
This is a developing story and more details will follow.